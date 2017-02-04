Sports

February 4, 2017 8:00 PM

Franklin has 19 as Abilene Christian tops league-leader SHSU

The Associated Press
ABILENE, Texas

Jaylen Franklin had 19 points and Jaren Lewis added 14 while grabbing 10 rebounds as Abilene Christian knocked off the Southland Conference leaders Sam Houston State 71-64 on Saturday.

Franklin made 6 of 11 field goal attempts. Lewis was 8 of 8 from the free throw line as the Wildcats made 27 of 32 free throws. SHSU was 14-of-26.

Hayden Farquhar added 13 points for Abilene Christian (10-12, 4-7) which has won two straight.

The Wildcats had a 27-19 lead at the half. SHSU tied it at 40 at the 10:30 mark. Lewis responded with a jumper and three straight free throws to start an 11-0 Wildcats run. SHSU's Paul Baxter drilled a 3 to close to 65-61 with 37 seconds left. ACU's Isaiah Tripp made four free throws and Franklin had a layup to seal the win.

Dakarai Henderson had 20 points for SHSU (17-7, 8-3) which had previously won eight straight.

