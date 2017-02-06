Sports

February 6, 2017 10:57 PM

Arkansas State rolls past Coastal Carolina 67-57

The Associated Press
JONESBORO, Ark.

Deven Simms had 18 points and nine rebounds, Devin Carter scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina 67-57 on Monday night.

The Red Wolves (18-6, 9-2 Sun Belt) had control throughout the second half and their largest lead at 14 was on Tamas Bruce's dunk with 2:26 left. The Chanticleers (11-13, 6-5) closed the deficit to nine and got no closer the rest of the way.

Arkansas State has a seven-game winning streak for the second time this season — a first in program history — and stayed in a three-way tie for first place with Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

Colton Ray-St Cyr had 17 points, Jaylen Shaw scored 11 and Artur Labinowicz added 10 for Coastal Carolina, which has lost four of six.

Arkansas State had a 16-1 run to open a 19-7 lead and went into halftime up 34-22.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Malik Monk talks about the smiling incident

View more video

Sports Videos