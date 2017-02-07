Dayton holds off St. Joseph's 77-70 behind Pollard's 19 PTs

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech Pause

1:36 Tony Barbee thinks zone defense is improving

1:01 John Calipari: Step on the gas or you gotta step back

2:06 Jockey Pat Day on God and the Kentucky Derby

4:37 After battling cancer, Lexington restaurateur opens new spot on North Limestone

0:40 Matt Bevin discusses bourbon industry

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

6:31 The LexGo Eat team shares food, beer and restaurant news