Fairleigh Dickinson beats CCSU 79-62 to end 3-game skid

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul Pause

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

1:01 John Calipari: Step on the gas or you gotta step back

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'