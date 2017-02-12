Lydia Ko happy with coach, caddie, club changes

0:38 Hawkins and Briscoe: Fire alarms at UK hotel no excuse Pause

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

0:46 Condo owner describes CenterCourt problems

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:09 Avery Johnson: We gave them too much respect

5:54 West Virginia senator urges Congress to do more for retired coal miners on Senate floor

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech