February 12, 2017 8:21 PM

Saint Peter's pulls away for 69-50 win over Manhattan

The Associated Press
RIVERDALE, N.Y.

Quadir Welton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Saint Peter's to a 69-50 win over Manhattan on Sunday.

Nick Griffin added 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for Saint Peter's, which shot 56 percent from the field and never trailed. Welton's rebounding tied a career high.

Saint Peter's (14-12, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) broke away in the second half with a 13-0 run that included two of Griffin's 3-pointers and made it 43-29 with 14:07 left.

Calvin Crawford hit a 3 at the other end to snap Manhattan's nearly 6 ½ minute scoring drought and the Jaspers (9-18, 4-12) then got another 3-pointer to trim the deficit to eight.

But a layup from Cavon Baker stretched the lead to 45-35 with 11:44 to go and the Peacocks led by double figures the rest of the way.

Crawford finished with 11 points and Zavier Turner had 10 for Manhattan.

