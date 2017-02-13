Burrows sparks Canucks' 4-2 win over Sabres

0:46 Condo owner describes CenterCourt problems Pause

2:09 Avery Johnson: We gave them too much respect

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:38 Hawkins and Briscoe: Fire alarms at UK hotel no excuse

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

1:53 Lee Kiefer, Olympic fencing hopeful