Daleman leads short program at Four Continents

2:30 Calipari: It's great to see progress Cats made vs. Vols Pause

0:44 Eddie Gran says we'll know in two years

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

1:40 Catching up with Chris Lofton

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest