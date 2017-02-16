Sports

February 16, 2017 11:21 PM

Stephen F. Austin pulls away from Lamar down the stretch

The Associated Press
NACOGDOCHES, Texas

TJ Holyfield scored 17 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and Stephen F. Austin beat Lamar 70-61 on Thursday night in the only regular season matchup between the two schools.

Kevan Harris shot an efficient 5 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 at the line to total 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (14-11, 9-4 Southland Conference). The Lumberjacks are now in sole possession of second place in the conference standings, one game behind New Orleans.

Lamar held a 46-40 lead with 12:53 left, but Stephen F. Austin outscored the Cardinals 30-15 from there to seize control and win the game. Holyfield and Harris netted back-to-back 3-point plays to tie it at 46, and a Dallas Cameron jumper gave the Lumberjacks the lead for good.

The Cardinals (15-11, 7-6) were led by Josh Nzeakor's 12 points. Nick Garth added 11.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Is this junior the best prep dunker ever?

View more video

Sports Videos