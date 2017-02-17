De'Aaron Fox feeling more like himself

Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox missed the first UK-Georgia game because of illness. He said Tuesday's 83-58 win over Tennessee was the best he has felt since returning.


UK Recruiting

360 dunk by Kentucky 2018 target Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson, a basketball star at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C., slams home a 360 dunk during a game Monday night. Widely recruited across the nation, Williamson has shown interest in playing at colleges such as Duke, UNC, N.C. State, Kentucky, Kansas and Clemson.

