Brown, Matthews power Maple Leafs past Hurricanes 4-0

1:03 Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia Pause

0:48 Derek Willis says Kentucky's fight came through

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

3:19 John Calipari: We were lucky to get out alive

2:23 John Calipari goes on rant about firings

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:47 John Calipari: I'd rather learn from a close win than a loss

1:29 PJ Washington video highlights from weekend in Kentucky

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments