No. 3 Pablo Cuevas beaten in first round of Rio Open

1:03 Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia Pause

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:42 Bevin: People who voted for change 'getting it'

0:16 Labor unions to lawmakers: 'We are united'

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

5:53 The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news