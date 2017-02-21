Sports

February 21, 2017 10:06 PM

House, Ball St rally from 19-point deficit, beat E Michigan

The Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind.

Franko House had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots, Ryan Weber scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Ball State rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Eastern Michigan 79-72 on Tuesday night.

Tayler Persons scored 16 as well, Sean Sellers had nine of his 11 points after halftime, and Trey Moses grabbed 11 rebounds for Ball State (18-10, 9-6 Mid-American), which maintained first place in the West division of the conference standings.

Willie Mangum IV hit four 3s in fewer than two minutes to cap a 19-1 run that gave Eastern Michigan (13-15, 5-10) a 31-12 lead with 8:27 left in the half. The Cardinals answered with 10-straight points to trim their deficit to nine points when Persons hit a 3 about five minutes later and House scored eight points during an 11-0 run that spanned halftime and made it 35-all with 18:59 to play. Weber hit two 3s during a 9-3 spurt that made it 63-56 with 4:22 remaining and Ball State hit 13 of 16 free throws from there to seal it.

Mangum hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, Ray Lee scored 22 and James Thompson IV added 17 points with 11 rebounds — his 15th double-double this season — for Eastern Michigan.

Ball State outscored the Eagles 26-12, including 19-5 in the second half, from the free-throw line.

