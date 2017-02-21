No. 25 Wichita State rolls right through Evansville, 109-83

1:39 DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans' Pause

0:54 DeMarcus Cousins turns mic on reporters after he was asked 'Is this where you want to be? Sacramento?'

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:47 John Calipari: I'd rather learn from a close win than a loss

0:34 Central Bank robbery

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar