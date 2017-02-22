Hahn layup in final second seals Omaha's win over Denver

0:37 John Calipari on technical foul Pause

4:38 John Calipari sings Missouri's praises

1:20 Audit finds mismanagement at Kentucky Horse Park

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

0:45 Lamar Jackson on Lamar Thomas, where he keeps Heisman Trophy

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground