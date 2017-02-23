Sports

February 23, 2017 11:40 PM

Thursday's State Playoff Scores

The Associated Press

Omaha 56, Western Grove 50

Deer 53, Kingston 42

Rector 49, Mammoth Spring 37

Ridgefield Christian 53, Calico Rock 50

Marvell 90, Timbo 60

Nemo Vista 68, Shirley 56

Mineral Springs 63, Scranton 45

Mulberry 64, Dierks 56

Bradley 65, Woodlawn 38

Hampton 70, Emerson 68

Clarendon 79, Sloan-Hendrix 75, OT

E. Poinsett Co. 72, Brinkley 57

Blevins 65, Rison 57

Foreman 66, Parkers Chapel 60

England 64, Magazine 31

Lighthouse Christian Academy 72, Eureka Springs 38

Jessieville 77, Elkins 49

Paris 61, Cedarville 51

KIPP Delta 46, Glen Rose 45

Marianna Lee 65, Rose Bud 61

Manila 61, Valley Springs 44

Marshall 74, Rivercrest 66, OT

Drew Central 67, Gurdon 61, OT

Junction City 52, Prescott 38

Jonesboro Westside 61, E-Stem 52

Trumann 65, LR Central 59

Huntsville 60, Dardanelle 36

Subiaco Academy 52, Shiloh Christian 49

Bauxite 66, Dumas 42

Pulaski Robinson 49, Monticello 47

Alpena 49, St. Joe 48

Omaha 56, Western Grove 47

Izard County 54, Rector 30

Maynard 58, Mammoth Spring 50

Mount Vernon Enola 54, Rural Special 29

Nemo Vista 59, West Side-Greers Ferry 35

County Line 49, Dierks 40

Kirby 55, Western Yell 22

Nevada 44, Hermitage 38

Strong 52, Emerson 50

Earle 64, Cotter 39

Marmaduke 63, McCrory 51

Caddo Hills 49, Parkers Chapel 25

Harmony Grove 56, Murfreesboro 52

Conway Christian 59, Magazine 46

Pangburn 46, Hackett 37

Charleston 28, Paris 23

Jessieville 58, Elkins 41

Harding Academy 71, Mayflower 59

Marianna Lee 37, Glen Rose 31

Genoa Central 60, McGehee 42

Hoxie 74, Clinton 45

Valley Springs 48, Riverside 36

Junction City 49, Cossatot River 43

E-Stem 54, Cave City 18

Lonoke 55, Highland 44

Pottsville 67, Gravette 51

West Fork 48, Huntsville 37

Dumas 44, Malvern 41

Monticello 66, Nashville 65

