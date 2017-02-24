Malik Monk: They did put a whuppin on us

“He just got in my face," said Rick Pitino talking about a North Carolina fan that had words with him as he left the court following the first half of play against North Carolina at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday.
Lexington Christian defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, the defending state boys' basketball champions, 68-64 in the 43rd District semifinals Tuesday at Lexington Catholic. LCA advanced to a district title game and the regional round of the postseason for the first time in program history.
DeMarcus Cousins, who has been with the Sacramento Kings seven years since he was 19, talks with reporters in Sacramento before leaving for New Orleans. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway and a first- and second-round pick in the 2017 draft.