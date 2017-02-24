John Calipari says now is time to have fun

“He just got in my face," said Rick Pitino talking about a North Carolina fan that had words with him as he left the court following the first half of play against North Carolina at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday.
Lexington Christian defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, the defending state boys' basketball champions, 68-64 in the 43rd District semifinals Tuesday at Lexington Catholic. LCA advanced to a district title game and the regional round of the postseason for the first time in program history.