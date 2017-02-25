Sports

February 25, 2017 8:31 PM

Marshall tops 100 3s this season as Nevada trounces UNLV

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Jordan Caroline scored 31 points, Marcus Marshall made eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, and Nevada won its fourth straight to remain atop the Mountain West with a 94-58 win over UNLV on Saturday.

Marshall's 8-for-10 performance from beyond the arc gave him a school-record 103 3-pointers this season for the Wolf Pack (23-6, 12-4). Marshall is the third player in the Mountain West to top 100 3s and the first since Jimmer Fredette splashed 124 for BYU in 2010.

Tied 12-12 early in the first half, Caroline's layup with 14:30 remaining sparked a 7-0 run and put Nevada up for good. The Pack held a 45-30 advantage at the break and led by double figures the rest of the way, using an 18-0 run to take a 90-52 lead with five minutes left.

The Rebels (10-18, 3-12), losers of nine straight, got 15 points from Christian Jones and 12 apiece from Jovan Mooring and Kris Clyburn.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

View more video

Sports Videos