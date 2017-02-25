South Bend St. Joseph beats North Harrison to get 3A title

South Bend St. Joseph combined a smothering matchup zone defense with a balanced attack to defeat North Harrison 57-49 and win the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A state championship.
It was the school's second state basketball championship. The Indians (26-2) also won the girls' 3A championship in 2005.
First-year coach Sydney Smallbone, who played on that 2005 squad, became the first person in IHSAA history to win the tournament as a player, then as a coach.
Senior guard Daly Sullivan led St. Joseph by scoring 21 points Saturday night, including all six of her free throws with time winding down in the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Cali Nolot scored 27 points to lead North Harrison (27-3). The Cougars were also runners-up last season.
