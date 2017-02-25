Elgin St. Edwards 3rd in girls 2A over Camp Point Central-SE

Maddie Spagnola scored 22 points as Elgin St. Edwards defeated Camp Point Central-Southeast 47-42 to take third place in the girls Class 2A state finals.
Katie Castoro added 14 points Saturday for the Green Wave (28-6), which also finished third in last year's tournament.
Sophomore guard Laney Lantz led Camp Point with a game-high 24 points, while Brianna Hildebrand scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
The Lady Panthers (30-4) led 24-22 at the half, but Spagnola drained a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half as St. Edwards grabbed a lead it did not relinquish.
In Friday's semifinal action, St. Edwards lost to Bloomington Central Catholic 45-42, while defending 2A champions Byron beat Camp Point 53-37.
Bloomington and Byron meet Saturday for the championship.
