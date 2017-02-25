Sports

February 25, 2017 10:08 PM

Albany pulls away from Hartford behind Cremo's 25 points

ALBANY, N.Y.

Joe Cremo scored 25 points and Albany rebounded from a loss to conference leading Vermont to drub Hartford 80-62 on Saturday night.

Albany is currently in a tie for third in the America East Conference standings with New Hampshire with one game left.

David Nichols finished with 21 points and Dallas Ennema added 11 for Albany (19-12, 10-6), which shot 47.6 percent and 50 percent from 3-point range.

Jason Dunne led Hartford (9-22, 4-12) with 16 points and was the lone Hawk in double figures. Hartford, which shot just 36.7 percent, has lost three of four.

Albany carried a seven-point lead into the break and took a double-digit lead on a Greig Stire layup with 18:52 remaining. A Nichols layup with 6:55 left made it 65-45 and the Hawks never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

