Fort Myers wins Girls 7A title, tops Fort Walton Beach 69-49

Destanni Henderson had 18 points to lead Fort Myers to a 69-49 win against Fort Walton Beach in the Florida girls basketball Class 7A championship game Saturday.
Fort Myers (24-4) had four players in double figures and shot 70 percent (19-of-27) in the second half to pull away from Fort Walton Beach.
The Green Wave scored the first 12 points of the game and led 15-4 after the first. Fort Walton Beach closed the gap and a 3-pointer from P-Nut Payton at the buzzer made the halftime score 31-24.
Fort Myers started to pull away late in the third with a 6-0 run that gave the Green Wave a 51-40 lead after three. Fort Walton Beach got within 51-45 after another 3-pointer from Payton but the Green Wave answered with eight consecutive points to put the game out of reach.
Bethany Brunson had 16 points and nine rebounds for Fort Myers.
Payton finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for Fort Walton Beach.
