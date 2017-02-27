Weekend Sports in Brief

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday Pause

0:50 Dominique Hawkins: Everybody picked it up a notch

0:44 Malik Monk: I knew I just had to attack

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto Lima

0:51 Bam Adebayo: Better diet has led to better rebounding

2:21 Calipari: I like how we played when you're one man down

2:01 UK DanceBlue takes on 12th annual 24-hour standing challenge

0:34 Central Bank robbery

2:09 Oscar statues were once painted plaster and other little known Academy Award facts