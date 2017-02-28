Baylor suspends football player hit with protective order

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops Pause

2:28 Derek Willis says John Calipari helped turn his life around

2:30 Mychal Mulder: I've learned about myself as a man and a basketball player

2:30 Even Dominique Hawkins was surprised by the fans

2:41 John Calipari: All three seniors playing their best right now

0:44 UK's Dean Hood: 'It's like coming home'

0:33 Happy Fat Tuesday! Celebrate with a tasty beignet from Dutch's Bake Shop.

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

0:34 Central Bank robbery