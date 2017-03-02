Sports

March 2, 2017 7:23 PM

Dornstrauder, ASU women beat Utah in Pac-12 tourney

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Quinn Dornstauder scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and fifth-seeded Arizona State beat No. 12 seed Utah 72-54 on Thursday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Sabrina Haines scored 12 points and Sophie Brunner 11 for the Sun Devils (19-11), who will play No. 4 seed UCLA in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Sun Devils shot 42 percent, 10 percent better than Utah, and made 23 of 26 free throws. It was Dornstauder's fifth double-double this season.

Malia Nawahine and Emily Potter scored 10 points each for the Utes (16-14).

After Potter scored the first points of the game with a jumper, Arizona State scored the next 12 and led thereafter.

Leading by six early in the second half, ASU scored nine straight points to lead 44-29 midway through the third period and stayed in front by double figures, leading by as many 22 points in the final quarter.

