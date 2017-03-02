Dornstrauder, ASU women beat Utah in Pac-12 tourney

0:57 De'Aaron Fox says going back to Texas will be fun Pause

1:16 Sayre's big shot

0:50 De'Aaron Fox: I know it'll all come back

0:34 Central Bank robbery

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

9:09 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

0:44 Malik Monk: I knew I just had to attack