No. 22 Drake women win 18th in row despite 46 from Fruendt

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech Pause

1:47 "In bed with Denzel"

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:34 Central Bank robbery

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

9:09 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday