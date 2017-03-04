Rundle, Wasson lead Kremlin-Hillsdale to Class B girls title

Kalli Rundle scored 16 points and Rebecca Wasson added 15 points and six steals to help Kremlin-Hillsdale beat Lomega 53-45 in the Class B girls final Saturday at State Fair Arena.
Mahayla Mitchell added 14 points for the Lady Broncs (26-3), who avenged two earlier losses to Lomega to win their first state title.
Kenzi Lamer scored 20 points and Rachel Yost added 11 points and 13 rebounds for Lomega (28-3), which had won two consecutive state titles.
It was a game of opposites. Kremlin-Hillsdale won its semifinal 29-19 on Friday against Hammon, posting a season-low point total in the process. Lomega set a state-tournament record for scoring in a 112-59 semifinal victory Friday against Varnum. Lomega made just 28.3 percent of its field goals.
Lomega led 37-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but Kremlin-Hillsdale outscored the Lady Raiders 21-8 in the fourth. Kremlin- Hillsdale outscored Lomega 24-5 from the free-throw line.
