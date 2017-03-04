Hines brothers lead Fort Cobb-Broxton past Okay for A title

Cameron Hines had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help Fort Cobb-Broxton defeat Okay 67-52 in the Class A boys state basketball final Saturday night at State Fair Arena.
Kellen Hines scored 17 points and Greyden Steinmetz added 13 for the Mustangs, who never trailed. It was Fort Cobb-Broxton's third straight state championship, and second straight in Class A.
Fort Cobb-Broxton's biggest lead was 23 points in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs shot 46 percent from the floor.
Caleb Riggs scored 27 points for Okay, which finished as runner up for the second straight year. Riggs made 9 of 18 shots, but his teammates made just 10 of 33. Riggs had scored a buzzer-beating jumper in the lane the night before in a 72-71 semifinal win over Pond Creek-Hunter.
