No. 18 DePaul women beat Seton Hall in Big East Tournament

Chante Stonewall had a career-high 20 points, Brooke Schulte scored all of her 16 points in the first half and No. 18 DePaul cruised to a 92-60 win over Seton Hall on Sunday night in the Big East Tournament.
Jacqui Grant scored 13 points, Tanita Allen added 11 and Amarah Coleman 10 for top-seeded DePaul (25-6), which will face either No. 4 seed Villanova or fifth-seeded St. John's in the semifinals on Monday.
The Blue Demons have won four Big East regular season titles in a row and were conference tournament champions in 2014 and 2015.
"I'm just really proud of this basketball team for being able to focus and not have a hangover from their accomplishments from the regular season," DePaul coach Doug Bruno said. "They just did so much in the regular season, I think it would have been human nature for them to let down a little bit."
Schulte, the Big East Player of the Year and Most Improved Player, scored four points as DePaul took a 6-0 lead. Kelly Campbell hit two 3-pointers during a 10-0 run that made it 18-6 with 3:46 left in the first quarter and the Blue Demons led by double figures the rest of the way. Seton Hall missed six of its last eight shots, while DePaul hit six 3-pointers and shot 64.3 percent from the field, in the second-quarter and the Pirates trailed 52-28 at the break.
"The coaching staff and Coach Bruno always do a phenomenal job each and every game of preparing us, and we came in 110 percent prepared," Schulte said. "I thought as a team we just came out with a spark and ready to play."
Jayla Jones-Pack scored a career-best 13 points for No. 8 seed Seton Hall (12-19).
"I give congratulations to DePaul," Seton Hall coach Anthony Bozzella said. "I voted for Doug for Coach of the Year because he's done such a great job for many years, but this year I thought was his best job."
