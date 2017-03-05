Sports

March 5, 2017 10:20 PM

South Florida women beat No. 25 Temple 63-58

The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Kitija Laksa scored 18 points and Maria Jespersen added 14 points to go with 13 rebounds to lead South Florida to a 63-58 win over No. 25 Temple on Sunday night for the Bulls' third-straight trip to the American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

No. 3 seed USF will play top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Connecticut for the final Monday.

The Bulls (24-7) pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run capped by Laksa's 3-pointer to go up 52-41 with 4:24 to play. Temple responded with three-straight buckets to cut the gap to five, and then trimmed its deficit to 61-58 with eight seconds left after a 3-pointer and two free throws from Alliya Butts.

Laksa hit two free throws two seconds later and Temple's Feyonda Fitzgerald missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

Tamara Henshaw had 15 points for USF.

Fitzgerald led Temple (24-7) with 18 points, Butts had 17 and Tanaya Atkinson 15.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

View more video

Sports Videos