No. 2 Villanova beats Seton Hall in Big East semifinals

0:56 Clark Co. Coach discusses Cards' loss in Sweet 16 quarterfinals Pause

1:24 Malik Monk says he needs to change his pregame routine

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show