Shields stops Szabados in 4th round on milestone night

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team Pause

1:24 Malik Monk says he needs to change his pregame routine

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:32 Teen's body exhumed after 96 years

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

0:34 Central Bank robbery

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show