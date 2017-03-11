Weber State pulls away late, beats EWU in Big Sky semis

1:24 Malik Monk says he needs to change his pregame routine Pause

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

0:34 Central Bank robbery

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'