Clinton beats North Surry 59-49 for 2-A women's title

Mikayla Boykin scored 31 points and Clinton beat North Surry 59-49 on Saturday night in the Class 2-A North Carolina High School Athletic Association women's championship game.
Alex Canady added 13 points to help Clinton (30-2), which shot 44 percent and led for more than 28 minutes to claim the state title.
Boykin, a Duke signee who was selected the championship game MVP, made nine field goals to give her 428 for the season — breaking Shea Ralph's NCHSAA record by two. She also finished with five 3-pointers.
Elle Sutphin had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Surry (26-6), which shot 33 percent and was just 2 of 13 from 3-point range. North Surry forced 17 turnovers.
