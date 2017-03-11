Mungo's 19 leads Patterson to 2A title over Century 49-43

Gerard Mungo scored 19 points as Patterson ruined Century's first appearance in the state finals with a 49-43 victory over the Knights in the Maryland Class 2A title game Saturday night.
Patterson (25-3) won its second state championship, the other coming in 2012. Century (24-3), which opened in 2001, had never made the final four before.
The Clippers, from Baltimore City, used patience in this victory. Century, a Carroll County school, often played zone as it wanted a half-court game, and Patterson simply held the ball for long stretches.
The game remained close throughout before Patterson took charge just enough in the fourth quarter.
Mungto made some key free throws while Christion Adams (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Marvin Price (12 points) also got some important baskets and free throws to hold off the Knights.
Century cut the lead to 39-36 with 1:56 left, but an Adams lay-up plus two Mungto free throws stretched the margin to seven. The Knights then hurt their cause with two turnovers in the final minute.
Zach Tucker led Century with 16 points.
