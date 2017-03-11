Sports

March 11, 2017 9:01 PM

Lamb leads South Greene to repeat title in Class A girls

By CHIP CIRILLO Sports Writer
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

Taylor Lamb, a Miss Basketball finalist, scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to repeat as tournament MVP in leading South Greene to its second straight Tennessee Class A title with a 66-57 win over Clarkrange on Saturday.

Kinsley Wykle added 15 points, including a 5 of 10 showing from 3-point range, to help the Lady Rebels (35-4) win their sixth state championship.

South Greene outscored Clarkrange 22-1 in bench points and 22-4 in second-chance points to win its 16th consecutive game.

Kara Meadows, a 6-foot-4 Miss Basketball finalist and Middle Tennessee State signee, led Clarkrange (27-11) with 28 points. Hannah Garrett, a 6-foot junior, added 11 points for the Lady Buffaloes, who shot 63 percent from the field.

South Greene, which is moving up to Class AA next year, enjoyed a 16-3 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Lady Rebels led by one at halftime before starting to pull away with a 17-7 advantage in the third quarter.

All three state champions scored 66 points, including Riverdale in Class AAA and Upperman in AA.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Malik Monk says morning shootaround woke him up

View more video

Sports Videos