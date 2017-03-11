Sports

Adams leads Silsbee to first UIL boys basketball 4A title

SAN ANTONIO

Sophomore Jordyn Adams scored 26 points to lead Silsbee to their first UIL basketball state title with 89-83 win over Freeport Brazosport.

Adams scored ten points in the third quarter as Silsbee (33-6) rallied from a 39-36 halftime deficit with a 33-19 third quarter scoring run that staked the Tigers to a 69-58 lead after three quarters. Adams was named championship game MVP and added nine rebounds.

Braelon Bush and Willie Jones scored 7 points each with Jones 13 rebounds. Trajan Harris added 14 points for the Tigers.

Silsbee opened the second half on a 9-1 run to go up 45-40 and Brazosport was unable to get closer than three points again.

Freeport Brazosport (33-4) got 35 points from point guard Chris Rossow. Hunter Quick scored 19 points with 12 rebounds while Jayson Cooper had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Exporters.

