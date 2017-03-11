Sports

March 11, 2017 10:54 PM

Episcopal downs Tuckerman for third championship in 4 years

The Associated Press
HOT SPRINGS, Ark.

Treylon Payne, Khalen Robinson and Kamron Brasfield each scored 18 points to lead Episcopal Collegiate to the Class 3A Boys state championship with a 61-47 win over Tuckerman on Saturday night.

The title is the third in the last four years for the Wildcats (29-7), who never trailed and shot 50 percent (22 of 44) in the win.

Payne, Robinson and Brasfield were a combined 19 of 35 (54.3 percent) from the floor, and Gavin Hawkins added seven points and 11 rebounds.

Bomani Roberson scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting to lead the Bulldogs (31-12), who trailed 28-14 at halftime and shot 32.7 percent (17 of 52) in the loss.

