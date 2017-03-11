Eli Tomac wins again at Daytona Supercross

Eli Tomac successfully defended his Daytona Supercross title Saturday night, leading the last 10 laps and easily holding off Jeremy Martin in the 450SX race.
The Kawasaki star from Cortez, Colorado, became the ninth rider to win two years in a row in the 46-year history of the Daytona International Speedway event.
Tomac has a season-high five victories in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. He's second in the series standings, 17 points behind KTM's Ryan Dungey.
Honda's Jeremy Martin was second, 17.618 seconds back. Husqvarna's Jason Anderson was third, and Dungey fourth.
Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo, from nearby Port Orange, won the 250SX race.
Comments