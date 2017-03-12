Franklin Co to final; Holmes' Perkins retires after loss

Franklin County is back in the KHSAA Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Tournament championship game after a 51-36 semifinal win over Holmes on Saturday night, which marked the end of the career for long-time Holmes coach Tony Perkins.
Perkins told his players that the game at Northern Kentucky University's BB&T Arena was his last game on the bench. He is retiring after 31 years in coaching.
Franklin County, 33-5 and ranked ninth in the final Associated Press state poll, earned a date with fourth-ranked Mercer County in Sunday's final. Both teams are seeking their first state championship. It's a rematch of last year's semifinal, a 55-51 win for Franklin County.
It's Franklin County's third appearance in the final.
Princess Stewart, a Xavier recruit, scored 15 points and Brooklynn Miles added 12 for Franklin County. Stewart pulled down seven rebounds.
Jaynice Stovall and Tyrah McClendon-Englemon led Holmes (29-6) with nine points each. Holmes was in the semifinals for the second time.
