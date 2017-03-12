Mercer County beats Franklin County 85-71, earns girls title

1:31 Kentucky celebrates title and all-tournament honors Pause

1:35 Derek Willis: We're dogs and we fight through it

1:45 Dominique Hawkins on his huge day

0:59 De'Aaron Fox: We're playing our best brand of basketball

1:57 Mercer County takes girls' Sweet Sixteen title

1:35 Coach Joey Thacker on Franklin County's win over Holmes in state semifinals

0:43 Malik Monk praises Dominique Hawkins

0:57 Isaiah Briscoe on the chippiness

1:15 Mercer County Coach Chris Souder discusses the Titans' push for a state title