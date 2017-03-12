Mercer County beats Franklin County 85-71, earns girls title

Emma Souder scored 20 points to lead five Mercer County players in double figures in an 85-71 victory over Franklin County 85-71 Sunday for its first KHSAA Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Tournament championship.
Mercer County (31-6), ranked fourth in the final Associated Press state poll, got 71 points from its five college recruits, all juniors.
Souder, a Northern Kentucky recruit, was named to the all-tournament team. Seygan Robins, heading to Louisville, scored 19 and was named MVP.
Franklin County's Princess Stewart, a Xavier recruit and all-tournament choice, scored 30.
Ninth-ranked Franklin County (33-6) made it second straight trip to the final, and third overall, with no crown.
Mercer County, making its first appearance in the final, bolted to a 13-3 lead with eight points from Robins at Northern Kentucky's BB&T Arena. The Titans led 26-11 after one.
Franklin County cut it to eight with 2:54 left. Lexy Lake's 3-pointer on the next possession began a 10-3 run for Mercer County.
