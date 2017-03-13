Sports

March 13, 2017 10:07 PM

Colts add Margus Hunt, Brian Schwenke

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indianapolis Colts have signed two more free agents — defensive end Margus Hunt and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke.

Terms of the deals were not immediately available.

Hunt was Cincinnati's second-round pick in 2013 and played in 44 games, with 26 tackles, 1½ sacks and three passes defensed. The 6-foot-8, 295-pound Hunt also blocked three kicks. He becomes the fourth defensive free agent Indy has signed since Thursday.

General manager Chris Ballard also made a rare play on the offensive side by signing Schwenke, a 6-3, 315-pound center-guard. He was Tennessee's fourth-round pick in 2013 and made 28 starts in four seasons.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hawkins says this UK team is 'the funnest group I've been around'

View more video

Sports Videos