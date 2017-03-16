With 2 gift FTs, Northwestern prevails 68-66 over Vandy

1:41 Taylor Murray cleared to play just in time for NCAA first round Pause

1:57 Malik Monk is super excited

1:09 Carson Williams says NKU matured

1:12 UK practices for NCAA Tournament run

1:52 Scott County opens with rout

1:16 De'Aaron Fox remembers last year's title game

0:49 NKU's Drew McDonald grew up a Kentucky fan

2:00 Emotional Akhator says love pushed this team beyond expectations

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day