IOC sets up group to look at double 2024-2028 Olympic picks

4:52 Kentucky talks strategy before game day Pause

1:57 Malik Monk is super excited

1:41 Taylor Murray cleared to play just in time for NCAA first round

0:49 NKU's Drew McDonald grew up a Kentucky fan

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin'

1:28 Mychal Mulder on the importance of the bench

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students