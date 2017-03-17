Sports

Matchups for the 2017 PIAA boys' basketball tournament

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association boys' basketball tournament, including all of the quarterfinal-round games. Saturday's quarterfinals have sites and times listed for each game, while Sunday's quarterfinals do not.

First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.

?CLASS 6A

?FIRST ROUND

Central Dauphin East 64, Abington 63 (OT)

Archbishop Ryan 77, Parkland 55

Hempfield 62, William Allen 57

Williamsport 59, Penn Wood 41

Perkiomen Valley 57, Roman Catholic 55

Reading 58, North Penn 45

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 80, Lebanon 64

Pocono Mountain West 71, Lower Merion 57

Harrisburg 55, Downingtown 34

Emmaus 68, Cheltenham 67

Abraham Lincoln 66, Conestoga 60 (OT)

Carlisle 64, Coatesville 56

State College 82, Woodland Hills 71

Butler 51, Canon-McMillan 46

Pine-Richland 83, Latrobe 82

Taylor Allderdice 85, North Hills 61

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Archbishop Ryan 71, Central Dauphin East 66

Hempfield 49, Williamsport 45

Reading 62, Perkiomen Valley 52

Plymouth-Whitemarsh-Pocono Mountain West, ppd

Emmaus 64, Harrisburg 61

Carlisle 85, Abraham Lincoln 69

Butler 53, State College 50 (OT)

Pine-Richland 58, Taylor Allderdice 47

?SECOND ROUND

?Friday, March 17

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 66, Pocono Mountain West 63

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Archbishop Ryan (12-3, 22-5) vs. Hempfield (3-2, 21-9) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 1

Emmaus (11-4, 22-6) vs. Carlisle (3-5, 20-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 4

Butler (7-2, 19-9) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 26-1) at North Allegheny HS, Wexford, noon

?QUARTERFINALS

?Sunday, March 19

Reading (3-3, 27-3) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 25-5), TBA

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Saturday, March 25

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.

?CLASS 5A

?FIRST ROUND

Hershey 51, Penncrest 42

Chester 72, Milton Hershey 53

Abington Heights 67, Lampeter-Strasburg 48

Martin Luther King 43, Bishop Shanahan 33

Mechanicsburg 49, Springfield-Delco 45

Archbishop Wood 92, New Oxford 62

East Stroudsburg North 58, Manheim Central 55

Spring Grove 49, West Scranton 48

Northeastern York 78, Wissahickon 66

Upper Merion 62, Greencastle-Antrim 46

Radnor Archbishop Carroll 61, Great Valley 48

Palmyra 58, Pottsville 43

Mars 85, Hampton 81

Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Central Mountain 46

Franklin Regional 52, Moon 51

Meadville 55, Chartiers Valley 45

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Chester 61, Hershey 51

Abington Heights-Martin Luther King, ppd

Archbishop Wood 80, Mechanicsburg 56

East Stroudsburg North-Spring Grove, ppd

Northeastern York 61, Upper Merion 40

Radnor Archbishop Carroll 78, Palmyra 41

Mars 72, Erie Cathedral Prep 61

Meadville 80, Franklin Regional 64

?SECOND ROUND

?Friday, March 17

Abington Heights 65, Martin Luther King 60 (2OT)

Spring Grove 65, East Stroudsburg North 55

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Northeastern York (3-1, 29-2) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 20-8) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 2:30

Mars (7-4, 17-9) vs. Meadville (10-1, 24-1) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30

?QUARTERFINALS

?Sunday, March 19

Chester (1-5, 22-6) vs. Abington Heights (2-1, 24-3), TBA

Archbishop Wood (12-1, 25-3) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 22-8), TBA

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 24

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Friday, March 24

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.

?CLASS 4A

?FIRST ROUND

West Philadelphia 78, Lancaster Catholic 65

Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial 72, Selinsgrove 59

Conwell-Egan 81, Saucon Valley 59

Nanticoke 58, Bethlehem Catholic 56

Imhotep Charter 74, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41

Scranton Prep 99, Salisbury 46

Universal Audenried 84, Jim Thorpe 36

Berks Catholic 59, Lewisburg 39

Middletown 71, Danville 56

Johnstown 62, Schuylkill Valley 52

Quaker Valley 76, Harbor Creek 52

Grove City 57, Central Valley 50

New Castle 72, Sharon 38

McGuffey 48, Clearfield 46

Beaver Falls 62, Central Martinsburg 52

Erie Strong Vincent 67, South Fayette 48

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

West Philadelphia-Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial, ppd

Conwell-Egan-Nanticoke, ppd

Imhotep Charter-Scranton Prep, ppd

Universal Audenried 85, Berks Catholic 57

Middletown 59, Johnstown 53

Quaker Valley 64, Grove City 42

New Castle 62, McGuffey 36

Erie Strong Vincent 71, Beaver Falls 48

?SECOND ROUND

?Friday, March 17

West Philadelphia 74, Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial 60

Nanticoke 62, Conwell-Egan 54

Imhotep Charter 81, Scranton Prep 52

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Middletown (3-2, 22-5) vs. Quaker Valley (7-2, 24-3) at Altoona HS, 2:30

New Castle (7-1, 25-2) vs. Erie Strong Vincent (10-1, 25-3) at Slippery Rock University, 1

?QUARTERFINALS

?Sunday, March 19

West Philadelphia (12-4, 15-9) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 20-7), TBA

Imhotep Charter (12-1, 28-2) vs. Universal Audenried (12-3, 20-5), TBA

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Saturday, March 25

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

?CLASS 3A

?FIRST ROUND

Neumann-Goretti 71, York Catholic 48

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 64, World Communications Charter 42

Lancaster Mennonite 93, Philadelphia West Catholic 72

Hughesville 66, Notre Dame-Green Pond 56

Valley Forge Military Academy 67, Parkway Center City 61

Mid Valley 62, Southern Columbia 41

Delaware Valley Charter 63, Loyalsock Twp. 39

Camp Hill Trinity 75, Strawberry Mansion 47

Central Cambria 90, Columbia 76

Riverside 50, Pittsburgh Westinghouse 39

Shady Side Academy 48, Fairview 47

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 68, Bellwood-Antis 51

Erie First Christian 57, Karns City 48

Washington 52, Richland 45

Lincoln Park Charter 70, Juniata 39

Greenville 47, Seton-LaSalle 41

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Neumann-Goretti-Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer, ppd

Lancaster Mennonite 61, Hughesville 44

Valley Forge Military Academy-Mid Valley, ppd

Delaware Valley Charter 71, Camp Hill Trinity 60

Central Cambria 67, Riverside 63

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48, Shady Side Academy 45 (OT)

Washington 59, Erie First Christian 46

Lincoln Park Charter 58, Greenville 46

?SECOND ROUND

?Friday, March 17

Neumann-Goretti 72, Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 27

Valley Forge Military Academy 65, Mid Valley 47

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Central Cambria (6-1, 22-6) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 23-5) at Norwin HS, North Huntingdon, 1

Washington (7-3, 22-5) vs. Lincoln Park Charter (7-2, 23-5) at Baldwin HS, Pittsburgh, noon

?QUARTERFINALS

?Sunday, March 19

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 21-7) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (3-2, 25-4), TBA

Valley Forge Military Academy vs. Delaware Valley Charter (12-2, 22-7), TBA

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Thursday, March 23

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.

?CLASS 2A

?PLAY-IN GAME

Muncy 60, Northern Bedford 51

?FIRST ROUND

Julia Masterman 70, Marian Catholic 62

Halifax 47, Muncy 42 (OT)

Northeast Bradford 41, Mountain View 38

Math, Civics & Sciences 52, Christopher Dock 35

Constitution 53, Church Farm 49

Scranton Holy Cross 52, Shenandoah Valley 35

Ridgway 54, North Penn-Mansfield 50

Berlin Brothersvalley 66, Purchase Line 62

Sewickley Academy 60, Rocky Grove 47

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 36, McConnellsburg 35

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, West Middlesex 53

Coudersport 80, United 45

Johnstown Bishop McCort 65, Jeannette 51

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 61, Cambridge Springs 52

Bishop Canevin 74, Brockway 38

Wilmington 69, Chartiers-Houston 38

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Julia Masterman 69, Halifax 41

Math, Civics & Sciences 86, Northeast Bradford 20

Constitution-Scranton Holy Cross, ppd

Ridgway 42, Berlin Brothersvalley 28

Sewickley Academy 70, Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 58

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Coudersport 63

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 60, Johnstown Bishop McCort 55

Bishop Canevin 61, Wilmington 52

?SECOND ROUND

?Friday, March 17

Constitution 63, Scranton Holy Cross 53

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Julia Masterman (12-3, 22-5) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences (12-1, 20-9) at Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 2

Sewickley Academy (7-1, 22-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 25-1) at Baldwin HS, Pittsburgh, 1:30

Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-2, 20-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-3, 21-5) at Ambridge HS, 3:30

?QUARTERFINALS

?Sunday, March 19

Constitution (12-2, 17-9) vs. Ridgway (9-3, 23-5), TBA

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Friday, March 24

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

?CLASS 1A

?FIRST ROUND

York Country Day 67, Jenkintown 58

Millville 43, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 32

Shamokin Lourdes 60, Pottsville Nativity 46

Girard College 73, West Shore Christian 30

Lincoln Leadership 67, Lancaster Country Day 53

Williamsport St. John Neumann 62, Mount Calvary 31

Faith Christian 58, Lancaster County Christian 51

Sankofa Freedom 60, High Point 40

Monessen 94, North Clarion 28

Shanksville-Stonycreek 58, Union 54

Johnsonburg 49, Jamestown 39

Saltsburg 63, Vincentian Academy 57

Elk County Catholic 52, Eden Christian 41

Williamsburg 55, Southern Fulton 54

Juniata Valley 79, Imani Christian 76

Kennedy Catholic 87, Otto-Eldred 35

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

York Country Day 61, Millville 49

Girard College 75, Shamokin Lourdes 52

Williamsport St. John Neumann 72, Lincoln Leadership 47

Faith Christian 55, Sankofa Freedom 27'

Monessen 71, Shanksville-Stonycreek 56

Saltsburg 85, Johnsonburg 38

Elk County Catholic 76, Williamsburg 48

Kennedy Catholic 88, Juniata Valley 45

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

York Country Day (3-1, 21-4) vs. Girard College (1-1, 22-8) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 1

Williamsport St. John Neumann (4-1, 27-0) vs. Faith Christian (1-2, 26-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 2:30

Monessen (7-1, 20-7) vs. Saltsburg (6-1, 26-1) at Norwin HS, North Huntingdon, 2:30

Elk County Catholic (9-1, 28-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 23-2) at Clarion University, 8

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Thursday, March 23

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

