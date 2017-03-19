California women hold on for 55-52 win over LSU in NCAA

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday Pause

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

7:32 Kentucky players preview showdown against Wichita State in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

1:23 Wichita State wants to be the more physical team

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017

0:32 De'Aaron Fox says he doesnt need much sleep

1:13 Malik Monk: We got lackadaisical against Norse

0:45 Tip jar theft video