March 19, 2017 12:06 AM

Bollingbrook tough at the line, holds on for 70-66 win

The Associated Press
PEORIA, Ill.

Bolingbrook made five consecutive free throws in the final 15.8 seconds and held off Palatine Fremd 70-66 in the Class 4A third-place game Saturday at Carver Arena.

Fremd shot its way back in the game with 3-pointers as the Vikings hit treys in the fourth quarter to take a 64-63 lead. Bolingbrook scored its final seven points from the line to win.

Malik Binns scored 18 and Nana Akenten 16 to lead Bolingbrook (30-2), which also placed third in 2015.

Kyle Silwa had 25 points and Luke Schoffstall 18 for Fremd (30-2), which also finished fourth in Class AA in 1993.

