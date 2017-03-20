Blackhawks strike fast in third, rally past Avs 6-3

0:36 Dominique Hawkins on his strategy defending the final play Pause

1:59 De'Aaron Fox: It's great to advance but we can play better

1:02 De'Aaron Fox says Malik Monk is a volcano

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:49 It was personal for Derek Willis

1:36 Bam Adebayo: Hard fall 'woke me up'

0:53 Lonzo Ball made big plays for UCLA

1:38 Steve Alford calls win over UK huge

2:45 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline defensively