UND to play Boston in NCAA hockey regional semifinal

The defending national champion University of North Dakota men's hockey team will face Boston University in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
The Fighting Hawks and Terriers will face off at Scheels Arena in Fargo at 2 p.m. Friday.
Boston is the No. 2 seed and UND the No. 3 seed in the regional. The other semifinal will pit top-seeded Minnesota against No. 4 Ohio State.
Whoever wins the championship game Saturday night will advance to the Frozen Four in Chicago in early April.
UND is making its 15th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. It's the second-longest streak in history behind Michigan's 22 consecutive appearances from 1991 to 2012.
